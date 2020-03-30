A farm of hope on Oakland Avenue

Homeowners in the Oakland Avenue neighborhood are use to seeing closed, burned down buildings and boarded up homes in the community. So they decided to create a patch of hope.

With lots of help from the community, the Oakland Avenue Urban farm was created. They grow fresh vegetables with no chemicals. They also raise cage-free chickens.

A top seller is their homemade jam which is made in a variety of flavors.

The farm sells local, organic products at the Oakland Avenue Farmers Market during the summer. You can also visit the community house on 9227 Goodwin Street.

Watch the video to see what the Oakland Avenue Urban Farm is growing!