A photograph is worth a thousand words

Photographer Bruce Giffin has a story to tell.

The Detroit photographer has been working in the city for more than three decades. He’s seen a lot and he’s not afraid to talk about it or photograph it.

Giffin won a Kresge Visual Arts Fellowship in 2011 for his powerful “The Face of Detroit” project, focused on capturing glimpses of life from Detroit’s homeless and street communities.

Watch the video above to see some of Griffin’s pictures and learn more about his passion for Detroit.