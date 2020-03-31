This venue is home to the stars

Detroit Music Hall has hosted more performances than any other venue in the city. If you travel up to the fifth floor of the Music Hall, you’ll see artifacts from 90 years worth of legendary performances.

President and artistic director Vince Paul says Detroit has had a unique impact on the world’s culture.

Part of what makes visiting Detroit Music Hall magical is its amazing sound. Due to the architecture of the theater, music surrounds you and makes it feel as if you were right there on stage. The Detroit Music Hall was such a popular destination that Walt Disney Studios installed their very first surround sound system here.

To learn more about the Detroit Music Hall, and see some of the artifacts inside, click on the video above.