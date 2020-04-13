Read Mitch Albom’s new stories of hope for free

Mitch Albom is an award-winning journalist, the author of six consecutive No. 1 New York Times Bestsellers including “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven”. Now he has a new inspirational novella that is written one week at a time and available online for free.

Albom joined Jason Carr to talk about, “Human Touch”. One chapter will be released each week on Friday. While the story is free, readers can donate to help people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis on the same website. Visit Humantouchstory.com to start reading and learn how to donate.

Watch the video to hear more about how Mitch Albom is helping to support the Detroit community.