Escape with music from Straight No Chaser

People may still be abiding by the quarantine rules, but that’s not stopping beautiful music from being made. World-renowned a cappella group, Straight No Chaser, is performing on a new stage, the internet. Member and Detroit native Seggie Isho spoke to Jason Carr and Tati Amare about how the group is singing, together, during their time at home. Isho said the group decided to perform this way so they could not just stay in contact with each other, but also create music for others that are in quarantine.

The group is performing from their homes all over the country via Zoom, but the harmonies are still very much on point. Isho said the group chose songs, such as Toto’s “Africa” and “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, not only because they are classics, but they are songs that allow people to forget their current situation and just enjoy the music.

Watch the video above to see a clip of their performances.