Day Three: Winner of the Essential Moms Contest

This article is sponsored by Visit Florida

The third winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest was announced Wednesday. For Mother’s Day, Live in the D is honoring essential moms in our area who have been working on the front lines during this health crisis, with a relaxing Florida vacation to be enjoyed when the time is right. Five deserving moms will be awarded a trip for up to four people anywhere in Florida of their choosing, including flights, hotel, and car rental. They have until December 30, 2021, to take the trip.

Live In The D received hundreds of nominations for moms who are sacrificing so much. Five of the nominees will be selected as winners. The third winner is Amy Cleland, a mother of 7, ages 8 to 26, and a physical therapist who answered the call to help COVID-19 patients at Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester. Her husband and kids nominated her, saying:

“This first day she came home from working on the COVID floor she broke down and starting crying. She was so emotionally drained, and it was very upsetting to see our Mom like this. However, over the past eight weeks, we have witnessed her transform into a superhero, embracing her new role with such strength and courage. She now chooses to wear a face mask and shield instead of a cape."

Each day this week a new winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest will be announced.

Watch the video above to see how Amy reacted when she found out she was a winner.

