A Detroit native is back in “Casting The Net”

Host Tati Amare chatted with Ella Joyce about her new show Casting The Net on Urbanflix TV.

Urbanflix TV is a new streaming service that strives to show inclusive programming. One of their new shows is called Casting the Net which stars Ella Joyce. Ella Joyce plays Mabel Singer, a casting director who is looking for the next best actor in unconventional ways.

Casting The Net takes a fictional look at the lengths some are willing to go to just to get casted and get ahead in the entertainment industry. Ella Joyce said that she really enjoyed playing a casting director because it allowed her to incorporate the personalities of various casting directors she has worked with over the years.

Watch the video to learn more about Casting The Net on Urbanflix TV.