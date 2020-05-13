Gibraltar Bay Alpacas enjoy a Spa Day!

It’s spa day! Well, a different kind of spa day.

Every year, alpacas at Gibraltar Bay Alpaca Farm in Grosse Ile, Michigan get ready for the summer heat by getting their winter coats sheered off during a “spa day”. This prevents them from overheating in the summer months.

Alpaca fleece is a lustrous, silky fiber, similar to sheep’s wool, but even warmer. The fleece is used to make scarfs and other clothing items around the world. The alpacas get the full spa treatment including haircut, pedicure, and teeth care.

Watch the video to see the alpacas’ spa day.