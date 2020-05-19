Here’s the purr-fect thing you can do with all those old boxes!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm

Arrr! Beware of Captian Zuko!

Do you love your cat? Are all those boxes piling up? Do you have some extra time on your hands? That’s where I found myself about a week ago, as I stared at yet another box full of goodies being delivered to my door.

I am a relatively new pet parent to my rambunctious young cat named Zuko, and I have yet to buy him one of those kitty condos for him to play in. I was browsing the internet for one when it occurred to me... why don’t I build him one out of all those old boxes? I brought the idea to the Live in the D team, and Natalia, one of our producers, challenged me to make, not just a classic cat tree, but to make something outrageous... something spectacular...something surprising... a pirate’s ship! I LOVED this idea.

I gathered my boxes and got to work. You can watch my thought process and how I put it together in the video above. I think what really makes it, is all the little details like a ship’s wheel, a pirate’s flag, cannons along the sides, things like that.

So how did Captain Zuko like it? He mans the wheel many a night!

In all seriousness though, he does like playing in it, and I frequently catch him lounging on the main deck. It was a lot of work (took me about 2 days to complete, with breaks), but I think it was worth it. He really enjoys it! Now I just wonder what the neighbors think when they walk by and see a full-blown pirate’s ship in the window. . .

The Mike Morse Law Firm sponsors our pet features, and wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.