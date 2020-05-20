These Michigan ‘Titans’ are facing their hardest challenge yet

Host Tati Amare chatted with Undisputed Boxing World Champion, Flint native Claressa Shields and Super Bowl Champion, Victor Cruz about being handpicked by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to compete on NBC’s show ‘The Titan Games’.

Shields has always been a fan of ‘The Rock’ so meeting him was a highlight of her career. She says ‘The Rock’ is “big and strong and nice” and she is honored to be a Titan.

Cruz said that training to be a Titan was a unique experience. As a football player he focused on cardio but he also realized he had to start incorporating workouts for 'Titan Games’ challenges like lifting objects and climbing ladders.

Sheilds and Cruz both have a shot at the finals and taking on The Rock’s Mount Olympus, but they both believe this is unlike any other challenge they have faced before.

'The Titan Games’ premieres Monday, May 25th with a 2-hour episode starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to learn more about what Shields thinks about competing on NBC’s ‘Titan Games’.