Is your face mask effective?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Boomer Naturals

Face coverings have become an essential part of our everyday lives but how do you know the mask you are buying or making at home is effective?

Host Tati Amare spoke with Dr. Mary Clifton, an Internal Medicine doctor and a member of the Boomer Naturals advisory board about what makes face coverings effective.

Dr. Clifton said that an effective mask should provide an adequate amount of filtration, fit securely, and have more than one layer. The mask has to be breathable and comfortable to talk through. When wearing a mask it’s important to make sure it covers your nose and mouth without any gaps. If the mask has gaps, it makes it harder to filter the air.

