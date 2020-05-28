Get fresh bread and gourmet sandwiches for take-out at this local bakery

Freshly baked bread, scrumptious pastries, and hearty sandwiches are what made Avalon International Breads into the success it is today, and they recently re-opened their Midtown location to serve up these fan favorites during social-distancing. Avalon International Breads started off as a community spot in Detroit in 1997, promising to deliver high-quality ingredients to its customers, and a livable wage to its employees. Bekah Galang, the Director Of Retail of Avalon International Breads joined Tati Amare over Skype to discuss what is new.

Business has been going steady since they opened their doors last Tuesday, with limited hours. You can order online through their website, or give them a call at (313) 832-0008. Many of the pastries are being freshly made at the location, so you can get them warm from the oven. Four people are allowed in the store at a time for carry-out orders, and everyone is required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing best practices.

Besides offering their fresh bread, sandwiches, and pastries they have put together kits you can buy as well. Their brunch kit includes sticky buns, biscuits, a dozen eggs, your choice of hearth bread, locally-made jam, and local honey. They also have a PBJ Kit, the Classic Lunch Kit, and a vegan brunch box. Currently, they are also featuring a lot of fresh local produce you can buy alongside the rest of your order.