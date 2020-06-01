Live in the D Senior Week kicks off with senior Haley Rivard

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Live in the D wanted to do something special for the class of 2020, so the show is shining a spotlight on them, highlighting some of their stories of how they ended their senior year of high school. The tribute kicked off with Haley Rivard of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights. She was getting ready for her final performances on her school’s stage when it all stopped due to COVID-19. Now she is preparing for her next role as a college student.

Watch the video above to see how she is letting go of her high school days.