Local principal pays special tribute to the Class of 2020

For Berkley High School seniors, the cancellation of their big events was tough. Their principal, Andrew Meloche, still wanted to do something special to mark the end of their high school careers and the beginning of the new chapters in their lives.

He decided to do that with a poem. Our Kila Peeples sat down with Mr. Meloche to hear his message. Mr. Meloche gladly admitted to Kila that he hadn’t written a poem since high school. Nevertheless, his students found his words moving.

Click on the video above to hear Mr. Meloche’s message for the Class of 2020.