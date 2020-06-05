Here’s what should be rolling on your home screen this weekend!

Movie theaters may still be closed but the movies are continuing to roll on home screens.

Host Jason Carr talked to movie reviewer Greg Russell about new movies coming to Netflix and movies you can watch to get your baseball fix.

Spelling The Dream

This Netflix documentary is about a group of kids who have dominated the National Scripps Spelling Bee the past 12 years. This movie will take you on an inside look at how they prepare themselves for the competition. Greg gave the movie 3 out 5 reels.

The Last Day Of American Crime

United States government puts out a radio wave that will stop crime forever, but Graham Bricke, a small-time crook, decides that he is going to commit the crime of the century while he still has time. This movie stars Edgar Ramirez and Anna Brewster.

If you’re missing the great american pastime you can checkout these baseball movies. Greg suggests, For The Love of the Game, A League of their Own, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, and the Bad News Bears (1976).