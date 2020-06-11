Jazz up your background for those video chats

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan has received a lot of questions asking about creating eye-catching backgrounds for video chats. He joined host Tati Amare to talk about different ways you can make it more interesting. One of the most important ways to achieve this is by adding color to your background. Another way is by putting random items such as office supplies and jewelry in decorative boxes on your shelves for a more organized appearance. Also, consider grouping colors and using photos or paintings as backdrops for a layered look. To get more advice on spicing up your background and making your shelves more unique watch the video above.