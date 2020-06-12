Dine In The D: Take out Chinese-American food with a modern twist

From Chinese-American classics like General Tso’s tofu to more inventive creations like cheeseburger spring rolls and Korean bao buns, The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit offers a wide variety of dishes. The restaurant is located in the neighborhood once known as Detroit’s Chinatown on Peterboro Street, in the district now called Midtown. The Peterboro has been offering a pared down menu only available as carry-out in recent weeks due to the pandemic, and now plans to re-open for dine-in service on Wednesday, June 17th. If you choose takeout, the meals are packaged in microwave-safe containers to easily reheat the food at home. Michelle Oliver picked up a large order to-go. To see what she brought home, and get a peek inside the beautifully designed restaurant check out the video above.