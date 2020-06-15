Treetops Resort has a great golfing experience for Dad!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Treetops Resort

This week we will be celebrating Dads as we prepare for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21st. We will feature great gifts and deals for the father in your life. The Live In The D Dad Days Of Summer Giveaway includes $2000, and a 2-day golf a vacation for two.

Jason Carr spoke with Kevin McKinley, the Director of Golf at Treetops Resort in Gaylord about how they have made the resort safer and more fun for golfers.

Treetops Resort is open and has taken certain precautions to assure golfers are safe and practicing social distancing. Treetops has 81 holes of golf with 5 golf courses. They also have packages that can be customized to how much golf you want to play. Even if you only have a weekend to spare, their packages can help you get the chance to play on all 5 golf courses.

Treetops is also offering a special for Father’s Day. You can save 30% for certain weekends throughout the season that goes towards your lodging and golf experience.

For the Dad Days Of Summer Giveaway, Treetops is offering a 2-night stay for two and two 18-hole rounds of golf with a cart on their Tradition and Premiere courses.

Enter Dad Days of Summer Giveaway for a chance to win!

To book your golf getaway, visit treetops.com

Watch the video to learn more about Treetop Resort in Gaylord!