Help dad look good when he hits the road this Father’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week we are celebrating dads as we prepare for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21st. We are featuring great gifts and deals for the dad in your life. The Live In The D Dad Days Of Summer Giveaway includes $2000, and a 2-day golf vacation for two.

Jason Carr spoke with Jason Milen, Vice President of Jax Kar Wash about affordable gift ideas for dads and the new safety precautions for customers.

Jax Kar Wash is currently only offering exterior cleaning but they plan to bring back detailing and full-service (which includes interior cleaning) starting July 1st. They are preparing for this by adding more disinfectants into their cleaning process. Jax Kar Wash is also implementing a fogger that they will spray into your car to get rid of viruses and bacteria.

A great gift for Dad would be a gift card to Jax Kar Wash. The gift cards never expire and you can buy one wash, a 3 pack of different washes for Father’s Day, or a membership to their Unlimited Club so dad can get his car washed as often as he likes, up to once per day.

For more gift ideas for Father’s Day visit jaxkarwash.com

Watch the video to learn more about Jax Kar Wash cleaning services.