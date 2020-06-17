How yogurt, cheese, milk and more can help protect your health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A glass of milk, butter on toast, and a slice cheese not only taste great, but can give you a boost of health benefits. That is according to a new study about the health benefits of full fat dairy. Dr. Anne Agler, Senior Vice President of Nutrition Research with the National Dairy Council, joined Tati via Skype on behalf of our sponsor, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, to talk about this recent finding.

According to Dr. Anne, the study found that people who ate at least two servings of dairy a day had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure and Type II Diabetes. It also found that these people were also less likely to develop metabolic syndrome, which is one of the main contributors to heart disease. People who ate full fat dairy got greater prevention benefits.

Dr. Anne said the study looked at 125-thousand people from 21 different countries across 5 continents. She also said findings on the fat content in dairy means we have more flexibility in the types of diary we can eat.

Overall, she recommends everyone get three servings of dairy a day. She recommends eating this dairy with vegetables such as broccoli and cheese. Vegetables, like dairy, also offer key health benefits, but is something 9 out of 10 people often don’t eat enough of. You could also pair dairy with whole grains, like oatmeal or granola, or with fruit.

To learn more about these recommendations or to see the other benefits dairy can provide click on the video above.