Here’s how to vacation in an RV

It’s summer vacation season and more people than ever are considering a road trip in a recreational vehicle, better known as an RV.

It can be a great way to take a vacation with fewer health concerns. Jeremy Miller, Sales Manager of General RV Center joined host Tati Amare this morning to answer frequently asked questions about RVs. Miller showed an RV that was the size of a regular house. General RV Center offers a rental program that allows you to try pop ups, travel trailers, and more.

To find out more about RVs and making a reservation watch the video above.