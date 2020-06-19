Kevin Bacon is back with a new thriller

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Kevin Bacon is back with a new movie co-starring Amanda Seyfried that will help you the next time you play “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” the party game.

Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr to talk about You Should Have Left which Russell described as a horror/thriller. Russell also chatted with Kevin Bacon about the movie and how it reminded them both about the famous television series The Twilight Zone.

Jason and Greg also discussed 4 movies you should watch today in honor of Juneteenth.

To see the list of movies watch the video above.