A classic book series comes to life on Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club book series that was popular from 1986 to 2000 is coming to Netflix as an original series!

Host Jason Carr chatted with Sophie Grace who plays Kristy Thomas on The Baby-Sitters Club about her experience on the show.

Sophie told viewers about her overnight stardom. She started acting school at the age of 10 and got her first role at age 11. The Baby-Sitters Club will be her second role. She’s very excited about this because she bonded over The Baby-Sitters Club book series with her sister. Sophie is also working alongside Alicia Silverstone from Clueless who plays Sophie’s mom on the show.

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres on July 3rd on Netflix.

Watch the video to learn more about overnight sensation, Sophie Grace.