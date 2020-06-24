Transform your small patio or garden into a beautiful floral oasis

Summer weather is great for kicking back and relaxing. It’s also a great time to see gorgeous flowers in bloom. Some may think that living in an apartment or having a garden on the smaller side means you can’t have a wonderful sprawl of flowers. It’s absolutely not true. Or they may think they don’t have time for gardening; also not true! Kila Peeples went to Ray Wiegand’s Nursery in Romeo to find the perfect flowers and plants for a small patio, and what will bring pretty butterflies and other pollinators to your door.

There are a variety of flowers to choose from if you have a smaller patio or garden area. From Begonias to Creeping Jenny plants that cascade down the sides of your flower pot, there are groups of flowers that thrive in small spaces. If you have trouble remembering to water your plants, there are specific plants that are submerged in water and will happily survive if your day gets busy.

Watch the video above to see which flowers will bring butterflies to you garden.