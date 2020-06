Today we took a trip back to when photographer Alex Atwell took us to a spot that’s Uniquely Detroit. The museum is called Dabl’s Mbad African Bead Museum.

“We have one goal which was to expose the culture of African people to the people of Detroit,” said owner Olayami Dabls. Inside the building you will find rare and common beads with ties to African heritage. Some of the items in the museum are extremely rare.

Watch the video above to see some of the unique beads at the gallery.