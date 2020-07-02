Fired up burgers for the 4th of July

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Certified Angus Beef Brand

It’s summer which means it’s time to put your grill to work.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Michael Ollier a chef with Certified Angus Beef Brand about making tasty burgers for the holiday weekend.

Chef Michael’s go-to is ground chuck because it is super flavorful. He cleans his grill and oils the burgers so they don’t stick. When cooking the burger he uses high heat to get a solid cook on the outside, and cooks them until they are 160 degrees. Then you can top them off with cheese.

The Certified Angus beef brand is full of marbling that provides lots of flavor. Chef Michael uses it here in his Smoked Good Burger Recipe:

For more beef recipes and tips visit certifedangusbeef.com

Watch the video to learn how to make tasty burgers using Certified Angus Beef.