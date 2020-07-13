Have you done these 3 common quarantine things?

A lot has changed over the last few months while we were in quarantine, and while the stay-at-home order is no longer in effect, let’s face it, we’re still keeping our distance. So we thought we’d talk to some of our friends about the changes in our lives. Joining host Tati Amare over video chat are Jason Hall with RiDetroit, Lauren Crocker with 96.3 WDVD’s “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show,” and AJ Williams, the Managing Editor of the Michigan Chronicle. So we wanted to see if they were doing these common quarantine activities.

Did you have a quarantine project? Do you have quarantine project pride or envy? All our friends have been busy over quarantine. Lauren has been painting her home but has project envy for all those people baking bread and cooking elaborate meals. AJ Williams has gotten really into plant care and says she is referred to as “the plant lady” now. Jason Hall says he’s very proud of all his projects and has started getting more into social media.

Has quarantine led you to try something new or starting a new routine? For Jason Hall, he says he hasn’t really tried new things but has gotten more into his already existing habits, saying he is reading more now than ever before. However, he has gotten into making ice cream. Lauren has been staying up later than she normally does and has been getting into puzzles. AJ has been putting her finances first and has paid off all her credit cards.

With everyone wearing masks, do you miss seeing people smile? Do you find yourself exaggerating your facial expressions? They all said they miss seeing people smile. AJ says she gives people more “dramatic eyes” now to help her communicate. Lauren says her eyes squint a ton when she smiles, something she is not fond of.

