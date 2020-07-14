Can oil and vinegar “dress up” your wood furniture?

The summer heat and rain may be beating up your outdoor furniture, but there is a way to bring back its luster. Kila Peeples discovered a way to “dress up” your wood furniture with some surprising items. Kila has a handcrafted wood table that she loves, but has seen better days. She found a cleaner that involves two things that you would find in your pantry, olive oil and vinegar.

Although you would normally put these ingredients in your salad dressing, Kila puts them in a spray bottle filled half way with water. Feel free to add a few drops of essential oils to get rid of the vinegar smell.

Watch the video above to see if the mixture works!