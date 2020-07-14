Take out this Chicago favorite for dinner

Craving something a little of out of the box for dinner? How about taking out a Windy City favorite for dinner! Matt & Mo’s Italian Beef in Hazel Park serves authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs. Owners Matt and Mo Marzullo joined Jason Carr live from their restaurant to talk about their food and how easy it is to bring it home for dinner.

Italian beef and Chicago style food is in this duo’s blood. Matt was born and bred in Chicago and has been perfecting his Italian beef recipe since the 1980′s. When they moved to Metro Detroit they brought that recipe here. They started out as a food truck before finding a permanent home in Hazel Park. Besides Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs, Matt and Mo’s serve sandwiches, French fries and Guernsey ice cream!

Ordering take-out from Matt & Mo’s is easy. Simply walk up to the window, place your order, and take it to go. There are patio chairs and tables outside the restaurant and markers on the floor to encourage social distancing in line.

To find out more about Matt & Mo’s Italian Beef, click on the video above.