This Ann Arbor restaurant won Best Middle Eastern Food in Vote 4 the Best

Ann Arbor – Every year we ask you to Vote 4 The Best to celebrate the local businesses in and around Detroit. Voting wrapped up last week, and now the results are in! All week long on Live In The D we will be revealing winners in various categories, and today we are starting with Best Middle Eastern Restaurant, Palm Palace in Ann Arbor. This is the second year in a row that they claimed the top spot. Jay Jay’s Bistro in Troy came in second and Fattoush Lebanese Grill in Clinton Township rounded out the top three.

Jason Carr spoke to Ahmad Hodroj, the owner of Palm Palace about their win. They have been in the area for 12 years and are proud that their hard work paid off, allowing them to win year after year. Their menu includes favorites like fatoush salad, tawook or chicken lemon oregano, lamb chops, vegetarian stir fry, and more. Their freshly baked bread and fresh-squeezed juices are also quite popular.

When COVID-19 hit, like many restaurants, Palm Palace re-structured things. For one, they started giving away free kids meals to families in need, with no purchase necessary. They also have donated food to hospital front line workers. To thank their team, they’ve given raises and bonuses to their staff to help them through this tough time. All of their carryout containers are sealed to ensure safe health standards. They’ve also upgraded their a/c and air filtration system to purify the air and hired a special team member to oversee sanitizing and cleanliness. All of their employees and customers have to be temperature checked before entering the building.

If you would like to try Palm Palace, they are located at 2370 Carpenter Rd. in Ann Arbor.