Here are some healthy summer grilling ideas

Host Jason Carr chatted with Isabella Nicoletti, Corporate Chef with the WW Group, about how to have a healthy outdoor grilling feast.

Isabella grilled pork ribs, chicken, and corn. She also made tasty sides with healthier ingredients. Usually, people add brown sugar to baked beans but Isabella added pineapples as a healthier sweetener. Her meal also consisted of fresh fruit, fruit salad and coleslaw with a vinaigrette dressing and no mayonnaise. Isabella explains that balance is key and you have more control over your health with homemade cooking, as opposed to processed store bought foods.

For more information, recipes and to learn about WW’s virtual workshops visit 888-3-Florine.

Watch the video to see how to make a healthy, grilled meal with WW.