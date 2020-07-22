This Howell coffee shop is the best around

Howell – You voted for the best and we are revealing the winners. Today we have a “best” that’s perfect for a morning pick me up: The Best Coffee Shop winner, Black Iron Coffee Roasters in Howell. Rise and Shine in Pinckney came in second place while Main’s Treat Coffeehouse in Romeo came in third.

Kevin Ridge, the owner of Black Iron Coffee Roasters, joined host Jason Carr over to talk about his recent win. Ridge says he believes it is their commitment to quality, making many of their items in house, which has allowed them to stand above the rest. After COVID-19 hit, they started producing k-cups for people to have their coffee in the comfort of their home from their Keurig. They also started selling their homemade flavorings. Favorites at the coffee shop include their specialty lattes and lemonade with boba, which are tapioca balls found in bubble tea. All their lattes are finished with pretty latte art.

Due to COVID-19 they spaced out their tables and added some tables to the outdoors. They also require people to wear masks when not sitting at a table. Since coffee shops are frequently to-go places anyways, they have had a pretty easy time transitioning to the new restrictions.

If you would like to try out Black Iron Coffee Roasters, they are located in downtown Howell at 119 W Grand River Avenue.