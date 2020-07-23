Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day at this Livonia market

Livonia – National Wine and Cheese Day is this Saturday, and we thought we’d help you get ready. Joe’s Produce and Gourmet Market in Livonia has everything you need to make the day special. Jason Carr was joined by Fillipo Morandi, the Wine Director at Joe’s Produce, and Cheyenne Rodler, their Cheese Manager, over video chat.

Joe’s Produce is a second-generation owned gourmet market. It started off small with only fresh produce and has grown over the years to carry a wide variety of things, including wine and cheese. In terms of wine, Fillipo says he has a large selection of Italian wine, as he is a native of the Chianti region of Italy and loves the wines there. They also carry wine from France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, California and, of course, Michigan.

So what cheese should you pair with your wine? Well, according to Rodler, Parmigiano-Reggiano is a safe bet since it pairs well with most wines. It is called “the King of Cheeses” because it is so flavorful. In fact, Italian cheeses in general, pair well with most wines. An aged, crumbly, cheddar is another good option for pairing with wine. To make an amazing cheese board, Rodler recommends you pick cheeses that have a variety of textures, colors, flavors, and ages. You can also just buy one of their pre-made cheese boards to make things simple.

If you would like to try out the wine and cheese at Joe’s Produce and Gourmet Market, they are located at 33152 W Seven Mile Road in Livonia.