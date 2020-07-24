This family-owned business is here for your home improvement projects

Martin’s Do It Best Hardware Store is the Vote 4 the Best Hardware Store winner. This is a family-owned business that has been open since 1968 and has had three generations working at the store. Tati had a chance to talk to Bob, Bill and Mike Martin about their family legacy and what they offer for their community.

Martin’s Hardware is keeping the store clean and remaining masked during this time. Since the quarantine, many people have shifted their focus to home improvement projects which means more business for Martin’s. They say lawn and garden items have been their biggest sellers along with propane for gas grills. They also sell Yeti coolers, grills, Red Wings boots, and hardware materials to fix any problem

Martin’s Do It Best Hardware Store is located 22970 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon MI 48178.

Watch the video to learn more about the family and their store.