Support local businesses during Buy Michigan Now Week

Host Tati Amare chatted with Lisa Diggs, Founder of Buy Michigan Now about how to support local businesses.

Lisa suggests buying local brands, promoting local brands on social media, and telling others about the products to actively support local businesses. Some of the products Lisa mentioned were fresh vegetables from the farmers market, Al Dente Pasta Company, and Little Diablos Salsa.

To see if a product is local, check the packaging for a Michigan made sticker to make sure it’s locally produced.

Michigan businesses are encouraged to join the Buy Michigan Now campaign. Live In The D viewers can join for 50% off the membership from now until the end of the month if they enter “WDIV” code at checkout.

Watch the video for more information.