Make it a hunger-free summer for families in your community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Gleaners Community Food Bank.

For many families, concerns about feeding the family during the summer is all they can think of. Gleaners Food Bank is partnering with CItizens Bank, Michigan to make sure this is a hunger-free summer for families.

Gerry Brisson, President and CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank, explained that there are a lot more trucks out this summer feeding those in need. Many kids depend on food from school but just because school is closed does not mean the need goes away. Also, the pandemic has made it even more necessary to help families with food insecurity. Gleaners has also added 70 new sites for food pickup.

Rick Hampson, President and CEO of Citizens Bank, Michigan, said that Citizens Bank is matching the donations to Gleaners to help give back to the community.

You can help families in your community by visiting hungerfreesummer.org

Watch the video to learn more.