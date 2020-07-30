A tasty place to celebrate National Cheesecake Day in the D

Cheesecake is one of the most popular and versatile desserts out there. It can come in a variety of flavors and be dressed up with different fruits and candy. That is especially true of the cheesecake you will find at 24th Cheese Cakerie in the Ann Arbor area. They make delicious cheesecake with fun creative toppings and flavors. Chef Sean Brezzell from 24th Cheese Cakerie joined Tati Amare via Skype from their new Ypsilanti location with his sous chef, his young son, Sean to celebrate National Cheesecake Day.

24th Cheese Cakerie is a family owned business that first opened up in Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall. Their creative cheesecake were a hit with the community and since then the family has opened a new location in downtown Ypsilanti. They are also working on opening a new location in Madison Heights on October 1, 2020.

Chef Sean says his ideas for cheesecakes come from all different directions, from guest requests to family suggestions. Those ideas have led to the creation of some fan favorites like honey lavender cheesecake, cookies ‘n’cream, and peach cobbler cheesecake. Ordering from 24th Cheese Cakerie is easy. They have online ordering and curbside pick up.

Tati is a fan of cheesecake and tried their lemon flavor. To see what she thought, click on the video above.