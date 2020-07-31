Here are some safe, summer entertaining ideas

This summer is unlike any other because of the pandemic but many people still want to enjoy their friends and family while being safe.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Kelsey Parkinson the Associate Art Director of Hour Detroit about how to safely celebrate with friends and family this summer.

Kelsey suggested a long-distance potluck or door-to-door dinner party where you drop off homemade food at your friend’s and family members doors’ and host a potluck virtually. Another suggestion was a “Big Show” which includes watching fireworks, a bonfire, or an outdoor movie set up while social distancing.

Having a face mask and hand sanitizer while social distancing is essential to staying safe during your summer entertainment. Kelsey also suggests visitors RSVP so the host knows how many people to expect. Then the host can have the best plan for social distancing.

Watch the video to learn more.