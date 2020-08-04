Take out dinner from this celebrity loved Detroit restaurant

Want to have a meal that is fit for Hollywood Royalty but do not want to cook it? How about some takeout from Giovanni’s Ristorante in Detroit! This landmark Italian restaurant has been in our city for generations and has had many famous people walk through their doors like George Clooney, Ryan Gosling and Frank Sinatra. Since the pandemic started, they have started offering different takeout meals and options. Giovanni’s owner Randy Truant joined Tati Amare via Skype from his family’s restaurant to talk about their takeout offerings.

Randy shared Giovanni’s journey, from its humble beginnings as a small pizza shop that was started by his uncle, to the fine dining experience that it is today. They have been around for generations and Detroiters have grown up with the restaurant that has become a staple in the city. It is so beloved that when it came to deciding whether to shut down for the pandemic, customers flooded the phone lines asking for Giovanni’s signatures dishes. Randy and his loyal staff decided against shutting down and instead are offering their menu for take out as well as large trays of their lasagna that you can bake for your family at home.

Besides takeout, Giovanni’s Ristorante is also open for dine in service. To see how the restaurant has changed things to provide a safe dining environment, watch the video above.