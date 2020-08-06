Here’s how to make your mask more stylish

Well, it has become the must-have accessory every time you leave the house and it can have a big impact on your style. We’re talking about face masks of course. We all have to have them so how do we make them look cool and stylish? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Jason Carr to give us some insight on that. “You can basically have any color. There is no limit unless you limit yourself,” Jordan said. He showed a variety of different styles that you can wear. Such as a denim, prints, and tie-dye.