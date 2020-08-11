Help your child learn and grow with Distinctive Schools

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Distinctive Schools are a network of free public charter schools. They have 9 campuses with 4 in Metro Detroit. This year they will have an innovative learning program because of the pandemic but plan to help students learn the best way possible. All students will be learning virtually, but some of the campuses will be open for students whose parents need help with child care or those without access to the internet. Only 10 to 15 students will be allowed in the building.

Each student has a personalized learning plan and a specific assessment to leverage data of anything students may have missed in the spring so teachers can help them catch up.

Distinctive schools are open for enrollment. Tomorrow the 4 Detroit campuses are hosting virtual open houses.

For more information visit distinctivemi.org

Watch the video to learn more about Distinctive Schools.