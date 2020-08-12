This summer treat will have your dog happily wagging its tail

During the dog days of summer, everyone can use a treat to beat the heat, and that includes our dogs. You may buy them a cone at the local ice cream stand, but one homegrown business is now making ice cream specifically for your pooch. It’s called “Chilly Tails Frozen Treats” by PawStroll. Joining host Jason Carr, over video chat, to talk about it were Ndidika Vernon, the owner of PawStroll, and her dog Milo.

PawStroll is a Detroit-based company that started in 2017 doing dog events and dog parties. In 2018, when they were asked to put on an ice cream social for dogs, they started looking for vendors. Once they realized there wasn’t any locally, they decided to make their own treats.

All their dog ice creams are made using natural, non-GMO, ingredients that are locally based. Flavors include peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter and banana, strawberry, carob chip, and vanilla. The main difference between their ice cream and the real thing is that they use coconut milk, or 1% yogurt, since dogs can not digest whole milk well. Working together with their partner, Bow Wow Baketique, they offer dog bones and dog ice cream sandwiches as well.

You can find their treats at Bow Wow Baketique in Grosse Pointe, Golden Cone in Royal Oak, and Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Mid-Michigan.

Watch the video above to see just how much dogs actually like this treat.