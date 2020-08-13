Happy Birthday Better Made!

The family-owned company Better Made has been cooking up crunchy, salty snacks for generations and they are celebrating their 90th anniversary in Detroit.

Phil Gusmano is the Vice President of Procurement and Member of The Board of Directors for Better Made. He explained that out of 20 chip companies in Detroit they are the last to survive and call Detroit home. Better Made was created by Peter Cipriano and Cross Moceri in their garage during the Great Depression in 1930. The secret to the Better Made tasty flavors are the Michigan-grown potatoes they use to make the chips you love.

You can get free chips tomorrow August 15th at the Greenfield Village Store in Dearborn between 9:30 am and 2 pm in celebration of Better Made’s Birthday.

Watch the video to learn more about Better Made.