Summer night out with live jazz and summer food

If you are missing a night out with some live music there is a place in the D that’s got that, plus something new to try. Dirty Dog Jazz Café is serving up a new summer menu along with live music that you can enjoy in a socially distanced way. Tati Amare spoke Dirty Dog Jazz Café‘s chef, Andre Neimanis, to talk about the new menu and what Dirty Dog Jazz Café is doing to keep patrons safe during this time.

Chef Neimanis says Dirty Dog is prioritizing safety. They have reduced their capacity to fifty percent and they have also spaced out tables for greater social distancing. Plexiglass has bee installed for the musicians as well to ensure distance and safety between the musicians and guests.

Besides live music, guests at Dirty Dog can enjoy a new menu which Chef Neimanis says is inspired by the season. The summer menu features seafood and meat dishes like short ribs and chicken and waffles, plus fresh new salads. Chef Nemanis showed Tati how he creates two of the menu’s signature dishes, a tuna poke salad and a sirloin with smoked mozzarella and local tomatoes.

See how he puts it together in the video above.