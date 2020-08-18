Take a picture of this stacked-high burger in Dearborn Heights

It’s Take-Out Tuesday and were featuring Ali Aljoom, chef and owner of Burger Shack in Dearborn Heights. Burger Shack has stacked high instagrammable burgers and decadent milkshakes. The burgers are made fresh with halal meat and are served with all kinds of toppings. When it comes to the milkshakes, they always offer vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes, but every month Ali creates a new noteworthy milkshake. This moth is the banana pudding milkshakes!

There are 3 ways to order. You can go on the website and place your order, call your order in and pick up curbside, or wear a facemask and order inside.

If you mention “Live In The D” at Burger Shack this week you can get 20% off your order.

Watch the video to learn more.