Where to catch the Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the largest musical events that happens in downtown Detroit over Labor Day weekend every year.

This year the festival is switching things up, and instead of live musical performances, the festival is bringing the music and performances people love online, on the radio and on TV. Jason Carr talked to the festival’s president and artistic director, Chris Collins, about this year’s changes.

The festival will kick off on September 4th and run until September 7th. Collins says people can expect the same quality performances as they did in years’ past. For 12 hours each day, world-class Detroit musicians will be taking the stage live at custom built stages inside the Marriott Complex in Detroit. No audience will be in attendance, but you can catch the whole show live on Detroit Jazz Festival’s website, on the radio and on TV. The full lineup is available on Detroit Jazz Festival’s website and on their app, which is available in your app store.

To see what kind of musical talent you can expect at this year’s festival, check out the band “Sabbatical Bob” in the video above.