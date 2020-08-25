How to prepare your pet for back to school changes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This story is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm

The kids are going back to school and this means changes for the family including your pets. Michigan Humane suggests preparing your pet for changes at home by introducing pets to new routines, making time for playtime, and considering investing in pet playpen or other items.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane also introduced a lovable dog named Harriet Hippo. She is an 8-yeas-old Pit Bull Terrier mix and loves attention. If you would like to adopt Harriet Hippo, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website 855mikewins.com, or call the same 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.