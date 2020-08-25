Yummy take-out meals with international flavor

Whether we are at home or out and about in a park somewhere in the D, we all want our take-out meals to taste yummy! You can expect that of the food at Yum Village in Detroit.

Yum Village offers Afro-Caribbean style dishes that are full of authentic flavor. Tati Amare spoke to the owner of Yum Village, Chef Godwin Ihentuge about his restaurant. He showed off his restaurant’s signature dish and revealed how you can add Afro-Caribbean flavor to your own cooking.

Watch in the video above to learn how you can cook up meals just like Yum Village.