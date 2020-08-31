Local musician strings together a unique sound

There is a local musical artist who is pulling her own strings with her talent and career. Candice “Pretty Stringz” Smith is a violinist who is taking the classic instrument and giving it a modern twist. She joined Tati Amare live via Skype from her studio to talk about her music and upcoming album.

Smith has been playing the violin since she was young and stuck with it after wining several competitions as a youth. It was during her youth that she first started to develop her signature sound. As a teen, Smith convinced her band teacher to let her join the jazz band as a violinist, something that didn’t exist at the time. That moment inspired her, and since then she has been working to modernize the violin sound, with the help of an electric violin.

You can catch Candice “Pretty Stringz” Smith at The Beat Goes On this Wednesday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.. The Best Goes On is a music event that’s taking place instead of the annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats.

Get a glimpse of Smith’s performance and learn about her upcoming EP in the video above.