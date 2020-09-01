School lunches have stepped up their health game

Detroit – This article is sponsored by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

Keeping students energized to learn is important, and providing healthy nutritious meals to help them focus on their schoolwork and take part in after school activities is key. Our sponsor, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, is helping to make that possible throughout the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Host Tati Amare was joined by the district’s Chef Kevin Frank and Registered Dietitian, Aaron Halama, over Skype to discuss what they are doing to help kids have a well-balanced diet.

With the pandemic, school is looking a bit different this year, but whether students are heading into the classroom or learning virtually, they will still have access to school lunches in Detroit. Chef Kevin and his team have been working hard to build lunches-to-go for the students. All components will be packaged separately so students can easily eat their food the way they like it. In school, all the food will be wrapped and served in traditional clamshell take-out containers for health and safety.

Speaking of health, the meals are designed to be well balanced, with every meal featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Registered Dietitian, Aaron Halama says their meals follow the USDA guidelines for a healthy and nutritious meal. An example meal includes a turkey burger with a fresh Michigan peach, side salad, and chocolate milk.

With school plans being very fluid this year, parents can visit detroitk12.org for more information on Detroit Public Schools Community District’s meal plans.

To find nutritious recipes and meal plans to keep your kids energized and healthy, visit milkmeansmore.org.